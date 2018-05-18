3 Healthy Ways to Cook Artichokes at Home

Artichokes may seem like an intimidating veggie to cook on your own, but the unique produce actually isn’t tough to whip up at home. Need proof? In this video, nutritionist and chef Abbie Gellman, RD, shares three simple ways to cook the potassium-rich vegetable right in your kitchen.

Steam: First remove the artichoke’s tough outer leaves, then cut off the top third of the vegetable using a serrated knife. Bring a pot of water to a boil, then place your trimmed artichokes into a steamer basket inside the pot. Cover the pot and lower the heat to simmer, letting the artichokes steam for 25 to 35 minutes or until tender. Enjoy them as is or with a drizzle of heart-healthy olive oil and a sprinkle of coarse sea salt.

RELATED: Bucatini with Artichokes and Caperberries

Roast: “Roasting brings out natural flavors and adds a caramelized twist,” says Gellman. Heat up your trimmed artichokes in the oven by wrapping them in foil with anti-inflammatory garlic, olive oil, salt, and zesty lemon juice. Cook them at 425 degrees for an hour and a half for best results. Pair the hearty side with seared salmon or toss it into whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying spring dinner.

Braise: Braising only sounds like a fancy cooking technique. To braise artichokes, first heat a drizzle of olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Gellman suggests adding a few cloves of minced garlic and shallots and cooking them all until brown. Next, add a splash of white wine and lemon juice to the pan along with two to three quartered and trimmed artichokes, a dash of salt, and a cup of your broth of choice. Bring everything to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for another 30 minutes.