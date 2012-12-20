How to Make Your Own Healthy, Low-Fat Granola

I used to be a huge granola eater. Then two things happened that turned me off the store bought stuff. First, my favorite cereal turned up on Health’s list of 25 Fattening Foods You Should Never Eat.

Second, granola got too darn expensive, at about $5 a bag!

I went in search of a low-fat, low-calorie, make-at-home option and had an epiphany: granola is super easy to make.

And once you make it a couple of times, you can pretty much wing it with whatever ingredients you have on hand.

This granola has less than 200 calories per serving, is low-fat, and packed with fiber. And it tastes amazing! Make it for your neighbors and friends…they will thank you!

Homemade Granola

Ingredients:

2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal (not instant)

1 heaped cup mixed nuts

1/4 cup mixed seeds (sunflower, poppy, pumpkin, sesame)

3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 tablespoons maple syrup

About 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups dried fruit

Preheat oven to 350°. Put oatmeal, mixed nuts, mixed seeds, coconut, and cinnamon on a baking sheet. Stir well; smooth out. Drizzle with maple syrup and olive oil; stir. Bake 25-30 minutes. Every 5 minutes or so take out and stir, then smooth down with a wooden spoon and put back in oven. When granola is golden, remove from oven, mix in dried fruit (roughly chop any large pieces); let cool.

Serve with milk or yogurt. You can keep leftover granola in an airtight container about 2 weeks, but it's so delicious we'll be surprised if it lasts that long!

