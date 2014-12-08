How to Make Wine-Glazed Spiced Cherries

Let’s face it, creamy pumpkin pie is always the star of the holiday dessert table. But if you’re so over that sweet squash already, consider whipping up an entirely different tantalizing treat that requires zero baking.

Pastry chef Yigit Pura knows a thing or two about sweets. In addition to owning his own shop, San Francisco's Tout Sweet Patisserie, he’s also the winner of “Top Chef: Just Desserts.” So when it came time to create a dish that not only dazzles on a plate but also excites tastes buds, he instantly knew what to do: Soak plump cherries in dark, luscious wine.

“These wine-glazed cherries are so delicious you’ll be spooning them straight into your mouth from the pan,” explains Pura of his Bing cherries braised in Syrah and zesty star anise. “Ripe Bing cherries are juicy and sweet, and star anise has a natural deep licorice flavor that adds spice and balance to the sweetness of cherries.”

“Since most good Syrah wines are described as having cherry and anise notes, it is no wonder these three flavors marry well,” he adds.

The first step to making these cherries, however, is to resist the temptation to guzzle the Syrah straight from the bottle. Trust us, you'll be glad you followed Pura's drool-worthy recipe to the end, especially when you're eating your glazed cherries atop a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Or you can just devour the cherries solo, if you want. (You always have the New Year to work out, anyway.)

