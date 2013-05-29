How to Make the Perfect Iced Coffee



In case you haven't heard, coffee is amazing for you. From boosting metabolism to flavoring steak, it has uses upon uses. Unfortunately, we can't just brew hot coffee, pour it over ice, and call it a day: The flavor becomes diluted, and the coffee won't be as cold! (And isn't that the whole point?!) Become the best barista in town with these directions to make the perfect cup of iced coffee (and save a few bucks while at it):

Brew it cold. Combine 1 part coffee to 4.5 parts room-temperature, filtered water in a pitcher or large container. (So for 8 cups of coffee, use 1.5 cups of grounds.) Give it a good stir.

Wait it out. Stick container in the fridge overnight, or for at least 12 hours—it needs this much time to brew!

Strain away. Using a French press, coffee filter, or cheesecloth, strain the coffee to remove all the grounds. This is your "Iced Coffee Concentrate."

Dilute it. The brewed coffee is super concentrated, so when mixing up that morning cup (or afternoon… or evening… whatever), mix 1 part coffee with 3 parts water. Feel free to adjust the ratio depending on how strong you like it.

Ice it right. Make your own coffee iced cubes by pouring leftover coffee (like from that hot coffee pot) into an ice cube tray and freezing overnight. So long watered-down coffee!

Sweeten smart. Try swapping cinnamon for sugar, or add a ½ teaspoon of vanilla or almond extract for some flava flav.

Pressed for time? If in dire need for a caffeine fix ASAP, don't fret! Brew hot coffee and add to a cocktail shaker with coffee iced cubes. Give it a few shakes and you're good to go!

