How to Make Restaurant-Style Miso Soup

Don’t you love the miso soup they serve you at authentic Japanese restaurants? So nourishing and warming, completely fat-free and low-calorie. I really wanted to replicate it at home. I went hunting for recipes and found that traditional miso soup starts not with miso but with ingredients I have never heard of and have no idea how to find: sheets of dried seaweed as well as something called bonito, a shaved dried fish. Eh, no.
Getty Images
Don’t you love the miso soup they serve you at authentic Japanese restaurants? So nourishing and warming, completely fat-free and low-calorie. I really wanted to replicate it at home.
I went hunting for recipes and found that traditional miso soup starts not with miso but with ingredients I have never heard of and have no idea how to find: sheets of dried seaweed as well as something called bonito, a shaved dried fish. Eh, no.
But when I tried making “miso soup” just with store-bought miso, it was really missing something.
Then I found this amazingly simple recipe here. It’s probably not what they would serve you in Japan, but it’s close!
Miso Soup
Ingredients
2/3 cup red miso*
2 cups frozen edamame
14 ounces firm tofu, cut into 1/2-in. cubes
1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 sheet nori, halved and sliced
2 green onions, sliced diagonally
Preparation
1. Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to a simmer and whisk in miso. Add edamame and cook 2 minutes.
2. Remove from heat and add tofu and soy sauce. Let sit 3 minutes to warm through.
3. Divide among bowls and top with a few sprinkles of nori strips and some green onions.
*Find miso in a market's refrigerated foods section.