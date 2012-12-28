How to Make Restaurant-Style Miso Soup



Getty Images

Don’t you love the miso soup they serve you at authentic Japanese restaurants? So nourishing and warming, completely fat-free and low-calorie. I really wanted to replicate it at home.

I went hunting for recipes and found that traditional miso soup starts not with miso but with ingredients I have never heard of and have no idea how to find: sheets of dried seaweed as well as something called bonito, a shaved dried fish. Eh, no.

But when I tried making “miso soup” just with store-bought miso, it was really missing something.

Then I found this amazingly simple recipe here. It’s probably not what they would serve you in Japan, but it’s close!

Miso Soup

Ingredients

2/3 cup red miso*

2 cups frozen edamame

14 ounces firm tofu, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 sheet nori, halved and sliced

2 green onions, sliced diagonally

Preparation

1. Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to a simmer and whisk in miso. Add edamame and cook 2 minutes.

2. Remove from heat and add tofu and soy sauce. Let sit 3 minutes to warm through.

3. Divide among bowls and top with a few sprinkles of nori strips and some green onions.

*Find miso in a market's refrigerated foods section.