How To Make Low-Cal, Gluten-Free Blackberry-Almond Cobbler

This homey, rustic dessert just became even more delicious.

Easier than pie, the classic cobbler is a treat from the first bite to the final crumb. But finding one thatâ€™s both delish and also low in calories is hard to come by.

Until now.

Rich and wonderfully filling, the blackberry-almond cobbler by Chef Robert Landolphi is a tantalizing dessert with a crumbly sweet crust layered on top of fresh blackberries. Landolphiâ€™s take features cornstarch, which he explains acts as a thickener when mixed into the fruit, preventing the filling from becoming too runny. Top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.

Best of all? You wonâ€™t feel too guilty enjoying this dish.

At only 276 calories, Landolphiâ€™s blackberry-almond cobbler earned the Cooking Light stamp of approval, meaning it wonâ€™t break the scale.

Another delicious perk? This recipe features homemade almond meal flour, making it gluten-free.

â€œMaking your own almond meal flour doesnâ€™t take long,â€ says Landolphi, whose wife was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2000. â€œSimply place blanched, unsalted almonds in a food processor, and process until theyâ€™re a flour-like consistency. Pulse in one-second bursts, and check the flour consistency often. Blending too long can cause the almonds to release their natural oils and make the flour moist and clumpy.â€

Simple and low in calories, this cobbler is so rich that youâ€™ll happily share with loved onesâ€¦or enjoy it all by yourself.

Gluten-Free Blackberry-Almond Cobbler

Level: Easy Prep Time: 8 minutes Total Time: 48 minutes Yield: Serves 8 (serving size 1/8 of cobbler with 1/4 cup ice cream) Calories: 276

Ingredients:Â

4 cups fresh blackberries

3 Tbsps. sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

cooking spray

2.3 oz. brown rice flour (about 1/2 cup)

1.8 oz. almond meal flour (about 1/2 cup)

1/4 cup sugar (for topping)

1 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

4 Tbsps. butter, melted and cooled

2 cups vanilla ice cream

Instructions:Â

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. To prepare filling, combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl, tossing to coat. Pour mixture into an 8-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. To prepare topping, weigh or lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add egg, stirring to combine. Add butter, stirring just until moist. Drop batter by teaspoonfuls onto blackberry mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until topping is lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes. Serve with ice cream.

Recipe adapted from Cooking Light Gluten-Free Baking: Delectable From-Scratch Sweet and Savory Treats by Robert Landolphi.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine