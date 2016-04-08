Here's How I Made an Instagram-Worthy Fruit Pizza

You know your fruit obsession has gotten out of hand when you decide to make a fruit pizza (aka what I did last Saturday night). But hey, it was delicious, and I highly recommend you give it a try.

Crafting a fruity rendition of this classic comfort food is super simple. There are zero culinary skills required. All you need to do is get creative with ingredients inspired by dough, cheese, and toppings.

For my "dough" I bought a petite whole watermelon and sliced two flat disks from the middle to form the base of two personal size "pizzas." I figured the rind would serve as a handy "crust" once I sliced up the pies. Then I spread a thick layer of vanilla Greek yogurt on top of each for my “cheese."

Next, it was time for the fun part—the eye-catching toppings. I chose to use blueberries, strawberries, a plum, a banana, an apple, and a kiwi. Each fruit added a new pop of color. (Hello, beautiful Instagram pic!)

One word of warning: Things can get finger-lickin' messy if you're constantly rearranging the fruit, so it's helpful to have a mental image of your pizzas before you start decorating.

For a finishing touch, I drizzled melted peanut butter on the plates (because peanut butter is life) and garnished with leftover slices of apple, pear, and plum. And voilà! Two deliciously healthy desserts.

If you make your own fruit pizza, share it with us on Instagram (@healthmagazine) with #HealthCleanEating! We'll regram our favorites.