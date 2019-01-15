How to Make Perfectly Smooth Celery Juice in a Blender

The wellness world is totally drinking the green Kool-Aid. Wondering how you can make celery juice at home? Here's an easy celery juice recipe (plus, all the kitchen gear you need to whip it up).

If you typically eat it raw with peanut butter or use it as a vessel to chow down on hummus, you might want to rethink your stance on celery. While it's known for its satisfying crunch, social media influencers, celebrities, and some health experts have lately been touting the veggie's liquid form as the newest trendy wellness beverage. Enter: celery juice.

"In addition to being very low in calories and a source of fiber, celery provides vitamin K, folate, potassium, and over a dozen types of antioxidants," says Health contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. These nutrients have been shown to help optimize circulation, boost endurance, and enhance strength training when eaten as a pre-workout snack, she adds.

The green veggie also contains several potent anti-inflammatory substances. "These compounds are thought to help support a healthy gut, and protect against cellular damage that can lead to premature aging and disease," says Sass.

Ready to start making celery juice at home? The only three things you really need are a blender or juicer, something to separate out the fibers from the juice (such as a nut milk bag or fine strainer), and of course, fresh celery stalks. Sass suggests buying organic and making sure to rinse your celery thoroughly before running it through your blender or juicer. If using a blender, you might want to add a little bit of water to help the blades spin.

Once the celery is broken down, pour it into a large bowl or jar through a nut milk bag or stainless steel strainer (our top picks below). Squeeze the juice through and compost the leftover celery fiber. The end result? A glass of perfectly smooth celery juice to fuel your day or workout.

If you are jumping on the new trendy juice bandwagon, keep scrolling for the essential tools you can use to get a perfectly smooth glass of refreshing celery juice.

