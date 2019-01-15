How to Make Perfectly Smooth Celery Juice in a Blender

The wellness world is totally drinking the green Kool-Aid. Wondering how you can make celery juice at home? Here's an easy celery juice recipe (plus, all the kitchen gear you need to whip it up).

By Susan Brickell
January 15, 2019

If you typically eat it raw with peanut butter or use it as a vessel to chow down on hummus, you might want to rethink your stance on celery. While it's known for its satisfying crunch, social media influencers, celebrities, and some health experts have lately been touting the veggie's liquid form as the newest trendy wellness beverage. Enter: celery juice.

"In addition to being very low in calories and a source of fiber, celery provides vitamin K, folate, potassium, and over a dozen types of antioxidants," says Health contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. These nutrients have been shown to help optimize circulation, boost endurance, and enhance strength training when eaten as a pre-workout snack, she adds.

The green veggie also contains several potent anti-inflammatory substances. "These compounds are thought to help support a healthy gut, and protect against cellular damage that can lead to premature aging and disease," says Sass.

Ready to start making celery juice at home? The only three things you really need are a blender or juicer, something to separate out the fibers from the juice (such as a nut milk bag or fine strainer), and of course, fresh celery stalks. Sass suggests buying organic and making sure to rinse your celery thoroughly before running it through your blender or juicer. If using a blender, you might want to add a little bit of water to help the blades spin.

Once the celery is broken down, pour it into a large bowl or jar through a nut milk bag or stainless steel strainer (our top picks below). Squeeze the juice through and compost the leftover celery fiber. The end result? A glass of perfectly smooth celery juice to fuel your day or workout.

If you are jumping on the new trendy juice bandwagon, keep scrolling for the essential tools you can use to get a perfectly smooth glass of refreshing celery juice.

1
NutriBullet

amazon.com

An Amazon favorite (it has just shy of 5,000 five-star reviews), the Nutribullet is not your average blender. The special patented nutrient extractor blades break down and granulate the stems, seeds, and skins of fruits and vegetables, releasing the vitamins and minerals inside. The result: a silky-smooth texture in your green smoothies and celery juices (buh-bye, annoying fibrous chunks!).

2
Vitamix 5200 Blender

Amazon.com

Feeling splurge-ier? Ftness influencer Hannah Bronfman recently shared her personal method of making celery juice on Instagram: She tosses five chopped stalks of celery in a Vitamix blender, covers with filtered water, blends, and strains.

3
Ellie's Best Pro Quality Nylon Mesh Nut Milk Bag

amazon.com

With over 3,500 five-star reviews, Amazon's bestselling strainer is a generous 12x12 nylon nut milk bag. It not only has a wider opening and rounded corners to eliminate messy pouring, but it's also reusable, which cuts down on waste.

4
Organic Family Products Organic Cotton Nut Milk Bag

amazon.com

Eco-friendly, organic cotton nut milk bags are the juicing workhorse your kitchen is missing. Surprisingly strong and easy to clean, these cotton bags are perfect for straining large batches of celery juice sans chunks.

5
Cuisinart Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers

amazon.com

Very similar to the strainer Hannah Bronfman uses to filter her celery juice at home, this stainless steel strainer gets rave Amazon reviews from customers who claim it's great for juicing.

6
Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

amazon.com

Don't want to deal with all that straining? While you can easily make celery juice with any high-powered blender, using a masticating juicer lets you skip the straining part and reap even more nutritional benefits. This type of juicer keeps vegetables at a low temperature to preserve enzymes and vitamins which would otherwise be destroyed by heat. It separates the fiber from the liquid, reducing produce into a delicious juice.

The Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor boasts maximum juice yield and minimal oxidation. You'll get less foaming and pulp, and zero clogging. Also great? Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning up a breeze.

