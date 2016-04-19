Yep, Cauliflower Rice Pudding Is a Thing and It’s Delicious

Have you tried cauliflower "rice" yet? This super trendy dish is showing up all over Pinterest and Instagram, and since we are big fans of dessert here at Health, we decided to take it to the next level with—you guessed it—cauliflower "rice" pudding.

Our dairy-free recipe calls for coconut milk and cream. We kept it light on the (natural) sweeteners, and added cinnamon for that authentic, good old-fashioned rice pudding flavor. Sprinkle on your topping of choice, and do it to it.

Cauliflower “Rice” Pudding

Serves: 4 to 6

Yield: 2 ¾ cups

½ head cauliflower (about 14 oz.), cut into small florets

1 5.4-oz. coconut cream (3/4 cup)

1 cup canned coconut milk (shake can well before opening)

½ cup coconut sugar (2.8 oz.)

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Raisins or toasted coconut or other toppings, optional