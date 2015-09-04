How to Make Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Who says diet food has to be boring? Dig in to this rich, delicious pizza—or one of the other crave-worthy recipes in the Cooking Light Diet—and get ready to lose weight without feeling deprived.

Veggie Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

Recipe developed by Rebecca Longshore.

Prep: 25 minutes Cook: 1 hour Serves: 2

1 head cauliflower (about 3 lb.), roughly chopped

2 tsp. olive oil

1⁄2 cup sliced cremini mushrooms

1⁄2 cup sliced red bell pepper

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

21⁄2 oz. shredded part-skim mozzarella (about 2/3 cup)

2 large egg whites

1⁄2 oz. grated Parmesan

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced seeded tomatoes

2/3 cup fresh baby spinach

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a food processor, pulse half of cauliflower 10 to 15 times or until finely chopped (like rice). Transfer to a parchment- lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining cauliflower. Coat cauliflower with cooking spray. Bake, stirring once, for 25 minutes. Let cool. Increase oven temperature to 450°F.

3. Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tsp. oil; swirl to coat. Add mushrooms and bell pepper; sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.

4. Place cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze until very dry. In a large bowl, combine cauliflower, remaining 1 tsp. oil, 1⁄4 cup basil, 1⁄8 tsp. black pepper, salt, garlic, 2 oz. mozzarella, egg whites and Parmesan. On a parchment- lined baking sheet, press mixture into 2 8-inch circles. Coat crusts with cooking spray.

5. Bake crusts until browned, about 22 minutes. Remove from oven; top evenly with mushroom mixture, tomatoes, spinach, remaining 1⁄4 cup basil, remaining 1⁄8 tsp. black pepper and remaining mozzarella. Bake until cheese melts, about 7 minutes.

PER SERVING: 350 Calories, 16g Fat (6g Sat.), 25mg Chol., 11g Fiber, 26g Pro., 32g Carb., 658mg Sod., 3mg Iron, 488mg Calcium

