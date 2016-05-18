You Need to Try These Dark Chocolate Beet Cookies

Cookies are like the little black dress of desserts. Put them on a plate by themselves and they are a simple, casual sweet. Dress them up with frosting or fillings and they become a decadent treat. These cakey-textured cookies play both roles beautifully. Enjoy them as is with a cup of tea, or sandwich them with frosting and you have yourself some delicious whoopie pies. (Your call if you want to tell anyone the pink tinge comes from beets.)

Dark Chocolate-Buckwheat-Beet Cookies

Yield: About 26 cookies

2 oz. raw beets, peeled

1 cup buckwheat flour (120g)

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup maple syrup

1 large egg, beaten

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil (or another neutral oil)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 oz. dark chocolate (at least 70% cacao), finely chopped

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Using a Microplane or the fine grates of a cheese grater, shred beets until you have about ½ cup. (You may want to wear kitchen gloves if you have them, and an apron; beets will stain hands and clothing). In a food processor, pulse together buckwheat flour, baking powder, and salt. Add maple syrup, egg, oil, and vanilla; pulse until just mixed. Add beets and chocolate; pulse until a dough forms. Using a small scoop, portion dough and place on baking sheets at least 1 inch apart. Bake until cookies are lightly puffed and just set, about 10 minutes, switching sheets front to back and top to bottom halfway through. Let cookies cool on baking sheets on wire racks. Cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Tip: Make these into whoopie pies by sandwiching them with avocado-chocolate frosting. (Click here for our frosting recipe.) Keep covered and refrigerated.