These Rich, Fudgy Brownies Are Made with Avocado

Nope, we're not joking. These brownies are sink-your-teeth-in fudgy and healthy, thanks to the star ingredient: amazing avocados. You already know how nutritious avocados are, loaded with fiber, B vitamins, folate, and potassium. They're also a great source of healthy fat, which keeps you feeling satisfied and helps your body absorb more of fat-soluble vitamins A, E, D, and K. So we combined avocados with other good-for-you ingredients—keeping the sweeteners minimal and natural—to create a delicious treat (including frosting!) that won't weigh you down.

Avocado Brownies with Avo Frosting

Yield: 12-16 brownies

Brownies

3 oz. dark chocolate (70% cacao), chopped

1 Tbsp. coconut or extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)

½ cup almond meal (60g)

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. sea salt

2 ripe medium avocados (about 17 oz. total), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

½ cup medjool dates (about 4.5 oz.), pitted

¼ cup coconut sugar (1.4 oz.)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Frosting

1 ripe medium avocado (about 9 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

½ cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)

½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Generous pinch of sea salt