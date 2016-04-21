These Rich, Fudgy Brownies Are Made with Avocado

You seriously need to try this recipe full of wholesome ingredients like almonds, raw cacao, and dates.
Nope, we're not joking. These brownies are sink-your-teeth-in fudgy and healthy, thanks to the star ingredient: amazing avocados. You already know how nutritious avocados are, loaded with fiber, B vitamins, folate, and potassium. They're also a great source of healthy fat, which keeps you feeling satisfied and helps your body absorb more of fat-soluble vitamins A, E, D, and K. So we combined avocados with other good-for-you ingredients—keeping the sweeteners minimal and natural—to create a delicious treat (including frosting!) that won't weigh you down.
Avocado Brownies with Avo Frosting
Yield: 12-16 brownies
Brownies
3 oz. dark chocolate (70% cacao), chopped
1 Tbsp. coconut or extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)
½ cup almond meal (60g)
1 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. sea salt
2 ripe medium avocados (about 17 oz. total), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out
½ cup medjool dates (about 4.5 oz.), pitted
¼ cup coconut sugar (1.4 oz.)
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 large eggs
Frosting
1 ripe medium avocado (about 9 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out
½ cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)
½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
2 tsp. vanilla extract
Generous pinch of sea salt
- Make brownies: Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil; grease foil (with coconut oil, olive oil cooking spray or melted unsalted butter). Bring an inch of water to a simmer over low heat in a medium saucepan. Place chocolate and oil in a medium heatproof bowl. Set bowl over saucepan. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Remove bowl from heat and let cool until just warm to the touch.
- In a small bowl, combine cacao, almond meal, baking powder and salt; stir until well mixed.
- Place avocados, dates, coconut sugar and vanilla in a food processor; blend until smooth. Blend in eggs. Blend in cooled chocolate mixture. Scrape down sides of processor and mix again. Add almond meal mixture; pulse until blended. Spread mixture in baking pan and bake until just set, 30 to 35 minutes (do not overbake). Let cool on a rack. When cool, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.
- Just before serving, make frosting: Combine all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth and thick (you should have about 1¼ cups). Spread over chilled brownies (you may have some left over; cover and refrigerate for another use). Cut and serve. Store leftover brownies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.