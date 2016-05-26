This Cucumber Granita Tastes Just Like a Mojito

Beth Lipton

Light, refreshing, and easy to make, it's the perfect warm-weather treat. 

May 26, 2016

When we say "summer dessert," you probably don't think "cucumber." But you will, after you try this unique icy treat. It has all the flavors of a mojito—lime, mint, and rum (if you like). But the star here is cucumber. Not only is this crowd-pleasing vegetable lightly sweet, it's also 90% water, so it's the ultimate refresher. And this granita recipe is prepped in advance, so you get to keep your cool too.

Cucumber-Mojito Granita

Serves: 6-8

Yield: about 3 1/3 cups

3 English cucumbers (about 11 oz. each), peeled, seeded, chopped (about 4 cups)

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Pinch of salt

2 tsp. chopped fresh mint

2/3 cup coconut sugar or evaporated cane crystals

1 to 2 Tbsp. rum (optional)

Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch metal or glass baking dish and freeze for 3 to 4 hours, until completely frozen. Every 45 minutes to 1 hour, shave with a fork to form shreds. Serve in chilled glasses.

Tip: Swap chopped cantaloupe or honeydew for half of the cucumber for a different flavor. If the melon is very sweet, cut the sugar to ½ cup.

