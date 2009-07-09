Food Q&A: How to Freeze Summer Berries



Istockphoto

By Francis A. Largeman-Roth, RD

From Health magazine

Q: What’s the best way to freeze extra summer berries?

A: The trick: Make sure they’re dry. After you’ve rinsed them and removed the stems and hulls, shake berries on a paper towel–lined, rimmed baking sheet until they’re completely dry.

Next, spread in a single layer on a dry, rimmed baking sheet and freeze for about an hour. Remove from the freezer, transfer into plastic bags, removing any excess air, and store in the freezer up to 6 months.