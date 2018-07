Getting tired of your usual brown rice, or quinoa? Farro is another whole grain that goes especially well in soups, salads, and grain bowls, adding a rich, early flavor—and plenty of nutrients. The nutty grain is bursting with fiber, magnesium, potassium, and B vitamins. It’ll give your dish a protein boost too, with 5 grams per serving. Watch this video to learn the best way to cook it.