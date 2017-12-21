3 Ways to Warm Up With Spiked Hot Chocolate

A steaming mug of hot chocolate is one wintertime childhood favorite that never gets old. But if you're looking for a grown-up treat that will warm you up from the inside out, try adding adding a shot of something stronger to your brew. Boozy hot chocolate is easy to make and endlessly adaptable: Just tailor the type of chocolate, spices, and liqueur to your personal taste.

Whiskey and Irish cream are a classic duo that never disappoints. Adding mezcal, citrus liqueur, and chili spices to dark chocolate gives the mix a spicy, smoky south-of-the-border edge. And a blend of white chocolate and ginger liqueur adds up to a deeply creamy, fragrant cup. Whichever combo you choose, make sure to use chopped chocolate or chocolate chunks instead of the powdered stuff for deeply indulgent and rich results. And don't forget the whipped cream!

Courtesy of author

Spicy and Smoky Mexican Hot Chocolate

Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

2 cups whole milk

4 oz. chopped dark chocolate or semisweet chocolate chips

3 Tbsp. mezcal

2 Tbsp. Cointreau

⅛ tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. cinnamon, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Combine milk and chocolate chunks in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until smooth. (Do not let it boil.) Remove from heat and whisk in mezcal, Cointreau, chili powder, ¼ tsp. cinnamon, and a small pinch of salt. Divide between 2 mugs and garnish with ground cinnamon and a cinnamon stick.

Courtesy of author

Spiked White Hot Chocolate with Ginger

Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

2 cups whole milk

4 oz. quality white chocolate, chopped

¼ cup cognac

2 Tbsp. ginger liqueur

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Whipped cream, for garnish

Ground ginger, for garnish

Combine milk and white chocolate in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until smooth. (Do not let it boil.) Remove from heat and whisk in cognac, ginger liqueur, and vanilla. Divide between 2 mugs and top with whipped cream and a dusting of ground ginger.

Courtesy of author

Creamy Irish Hot Chocolate

Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ cup strong coffee

3 oz. chopped dark chocolate or semisweet chocolate chips

3 Tbsp. Irish whiskey

3 Tbsp. Irish cream liquor

Whipped cream, for garnish

Chocolate shavings, for garnish

Combine milk, coffee, and chocolate chunks in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until smooth. (Do not let it boil.) Remove from heat and whisk in whiskey and cream liquor. Divide between 2 mugs and top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.