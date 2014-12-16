How to Make Your Own Lower-Calorie Eggnog Latte

One of my favorite things about the holiday season is all of the delicious treats that go hand-in-hand with this time of year. I especially love holiday beverages like peppermint hot chocolate and eggnog lattes, which, of course, taste amazing, but can totally wreck your diet if you’re not careful. And, if you're at all like me, buying these drinks a few times a week can really take a toll on your wallet.

If you want to keep your calories (and spending) in check this holiday season, try this recipe for a lower-calorie eggnog latte, which you can make at home.

Ingredients:

1-2 ounces freshly brewed espresso

8 ounces of soy milk- or coconut-based eggnog, such as SO Delicious Coconut Milk Nog

4 ounces of vanilla-flavored almond milk

How to make it: Brew espresso into a mug. Meanwhile, combine eggnog and almond milk in another mug and warm to desired temperature. Once warm, add eggnog-almond milk mixture to the espresso. Garnish with cinnamon.

Serves 1

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

