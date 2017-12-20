Your Guests Will Love This Sweet, Spiked Holiday Punch That's Packed With Superfoods

Brimming with bright, winter wonder foods like grapefruit, pineapple, and cranberries—and yes, a bit of booze—this festive holiday punch will be the star of your next bash, without making you feel miserable the next day.

If you have the time, squeezing your own grapefruit juice really amps up the flavor, but don't sweat it if you have to opt for the supermarket stuff. Another nice touch: Plan ahead of time and fill a plastic bowl with water and cranberries, then pop it in the freezer. You'll be left with a jumbo, sparkly ice cube that will melt slowly without diluting the punch—and look super pretty, too.

Sparkly Superfood Punch

Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8

2 cups gin

¾ cup fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

½ cup pineapple juice

¾ cup simple syrup

½ tsp. orange bitters

4 cups dry sparkling wine

2 blood oranges, thinly sliced, for garnish

½ cup frozen cranberries, for garnish

Ice (1 large block or multiple large cubes)

In a punch bowl, combine the gin, grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup and bitters. Before serving, add sparkling wine and stir gently. Fill bowl with ice and garnish with sliced oranges and frozen cranberries. Ladle into glasses to serve.