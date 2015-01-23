Here's How Carl's Jr. Used a Farmer's Market and a Busty Model to Hawk Its All-Natural Burger

We’re all for encouraging shopping at farmer’s markets (fresh veggies! Farm to table!) but the new Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial used the setting as a marketing ploy.

In the burger chain's latest racy ad, model Charlotte McKinney walks through a farmer’s market, seemingly not any wearing clothes. (I know, so surprising for a Super Bowl ad!) Meanwhile, she says in a voiceover, “I love going all natural."

"You don't know if I'm naked or not, so it definitely grabs attention," McKinney told ET. Really? I thought it was the all the leafy greens.

Then, for a little modesty, as she passes by apples and melons, they’re strategically placed to cover her, well, you know. McKinney continues, "Nothing between me and my 100%, all-natural, juicy, grass-fed beef.”

Then she bites into a giant burger and we hear, “Introducing the All-Natural Burger, the first ever in fast food, with no antibiotics, no added hormones, and no steroids.” (But a disclaimer notes that those claims only pertain to the beef patty itself—no word on the other ingredients.)

Whether you think this clip is clever or you're shaking your head at the folks who greenlit it (umm men?), we’re still mystified by how much marketing they’re putting behind the "all natural" claim—a term that means relatively nothing.

All natural isn’t even a real term defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Typically the FDA won’t object if companies use the term if the food doesn’t have added colors, artificial flavors, or synthetic substances, but still, the meaning is vague.

While some may argue going "all natural" is a step in the right direction, when it comes down to it, the burger still has 760 calories and 44 grams of fat, which is about ½ to 2/3 of your calorie intake for the day. A burger bomb, if you will.

