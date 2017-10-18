4 New Ways to Cook Heart-Healthy Fish

There are so many reasons to fall in love with fish. Not only is the seafood rich in protein, it’s also packed with omega-3s, the long-chain fatty acids that have been shown to lower cholesterol and protect against cancer and cardiovascular disease. Though omega-3s also show up in foods like nuts, seeds, and even some leafy greens, the polyunsaturated fats are especially prominent in fatty fish including salmon, sardines, trout, and herring.

Because we want to gain all the benefits we can from fish, we’re rounding up four of our favorite healthy fish recipes. If you’re worried about getting fish fatigue, don’t worry; each dish offers something different. Love to nosh on something with a crunch? Try our sesame-crusted flounder filets that get an extra hit of healthy fats from the flavorful seeds.

If you’re in the mood for comfort food, turn the stove on for our lightened-up fish chowder. We swap in 2% milk for heavy cream and add carrots, thyme, and onions to bump up the flavor profile. A teaspoon of chopped bacon is added to each bowl too. It may sound heavy, but the whole dish actually comes in under 250 calories per serving.

RELATED: 24 Healthy Fish Recipes

Fish ‘n chips lovers will want to try our panko-crusted filets that are oven-baked rather than fried. The light breadcrumb coating helps create a crispy outside that tastes just like the original, minus all the unnecessary oil.

Finally, we’ll show you how to whip up the ultimate dinner party entree: cod with pine nut brown butter and garlicky spinach. The fish delivers lean protein and healthy fats, plus superfood additions like olive oil, anti-inflammatory garlic, and iron-packed spinach deliver even more nutrients. Pair the dinner with a side of brown rice for fiber and you and your guests will feel totally satisfied.

Hungry? Watch the video above for four heart-healthy fish dishes we never tire of.