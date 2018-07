Try this recipe: Tuna "Poke" Burger Lettuce Wraps

The new year may start off cold, but you can still rustle up a little taste of summer in the kitchen with this light and fresh tuna dish. Wrapping it in a big leaf of butter lettuce—very healthy in spite of its name—makes it a filling, low-carb option.

Ingredients: Fresh tuna, cilantro, fresh ginger, scallions, sesame oil, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, kosher salt, sesame seeds, canola oil, butter lettuce

Calories: 279