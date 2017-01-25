5 Healthier Takes on Classic Super Bowl Snacks

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us. While we love the team spirit and viral television commercials that accompany the big game, all those calorie-laden snacks can seriously derail your diet. In a 2014 study published in PLOS ONE, researchers from Cornell University tracked the grocery shopping habits of 207 households over the course of 37 weeks, and found that total per-serving calories purchased during the week of the Super Bowl spiked to over 6,000—more than the week of Thanksgiving.

Luckily, it is possible to keep your snack table relatively nutritious without sacrificing the classic Super Bowl flavors you crave each year (we're looking at you, buffalo wings). Check out the videos below to whip up healthy party food that will surely impress your guests.

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

It's hard to resist a buffalo sauce craving. But instead of reaching for deep-fried chicken wings, make a batch of cauliflower buffalo "wings" this year. Our version replaces the meat with roasted cauliflower and calls for creamy yogurt-avocado sauce instead of blue cheese. The result? All the buffalo-flavored deliciousness with less calories and saturated fat.

Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Chips

You won't feel guilty about reaching for seconds (or thirds) of these crunchy baked veggie chips. Not only are they a good source of vitamins A and C, but they don't skimp on flavor, thanks to spices like chili powder and ground cumin. Even better, they're super-simple to make—just pop 'em in the oven and they'll be ready to eat 20 minutes later.

Chicken Wonton Tacos

Wow your guests with these impressive-looking crispy tacos that will set you back a mere 191 calories. Thanks to a few pre-made ingredients like coleslaw mix and wonton wrappers, the preparation is minimal, so you'll have more time to enjoy the game.

Pumpkin Chili

A hearty chili just makes any winter day more enjoyable. This meatless take on the classic dish can be made completely vegan, too—all you have to do is eliminate the yogurt. Garnish your masterpiece with avocado, cilantro, and tortilla chips for the ultimate game day meal.

Cinnamon Sweet Potato Chips

Don't forget about dessert! For a sweeter take on sweet potato chips, try this cinnamon-sugar version. It calls for just five common pantry ingredients and takes 30 minutes to make from start to finish.