Forget snack-bar junk food—enjoy your day by the shore and keep the munchies at bay (see what we did there?) with these healthy, delicious bites.
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? The sea air, the sand, the waves...the snacks. Although the occasional hot dog or greasy fries won't kill you, they probably won't leave you feeling your best, either. We created a list of some portable snacks to tote along that will silence the call of the snack bar, satisfy any craving, give you plenty of energy to enjoy the day and keep you looking hot in your swimsuit. Enjoy!
1
Skinny Pop All Natural Popcorn
Sure, you can buy popcorn at the snack bar. But the chances are it's that greasy stuff made with low-quality oil and waaaay too much salt. We say, pack your own, and make it a good brand, with cleaner ingredients. Skinny Pop is packed in a nut-free facility; a plus if anyone in your crew is allergic.
2
Simple Mills Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers
If cheese puffs or cheese crackers are your thing, get ready: These little squares of cheesy orange deliciousness are going to rock your snacking world. They're made with a nut-and-seed flour blend (almonds and sunflower seeds), cassava (a root vegetable), organic cheddar and spices, so you can feel good about eating them. And they taste very similar to a far less clean cheesy brand of crackers that shall remain nameless.
3
The New Primal Beef Jerky
Thanks to the Paleo/primal community, it seems like new jerkies are hitting the market all the time. We like this one in particular for a few reasons: The beef is 100% grass-fed (and the turkey is free-range, if you prefer that), it's sweetened only with pineapple juice and honey, it isn't a sodium bomb, and did we mention that it tastes really good? With 12 grams of protein per ounce, it will keep you going.
4
Enjoy Life Not Nuts! Beach Bash Nut Free Seed and Fruit Mix
Prefer a trail mix without nuts, or have a nut allergy? Enjoy Life comes to the rescue, with a mix that includes sunflower and pumpkin seeds paired with dried cranberries, pineapple and apricots. It’s even made in an allergen-free facility.
5
Kur: The Scandinavian Bite-Size Bar
They’re organic, they have no added sweeteners, they’re chewy and sweet, they come in great flavors—we just love these little bite-size bars. This is not the snack to reach for if you’re starving; they truly are bite-sized. But with a cashew butter and date base, they give you enough of a shot of protein and fiber to be satisfying without weighing you down. The cacao mint is our fave (hello, mint and chocolate combo!), but we won’t turn down a brownie or a coconut cashew if you’re offering.
6
SeaSnax Lightly Roasted and Seasoned Seaweed Grab & Go Pack
We like this brand because they roast their organic seaweed in organic extra-virgin olive oil, which is better for you than the vegetable oils in other brands. And it has just the right amount of sea salt. The package says, “Strangely Addictive,” and we can attest to that; plus, it’s loaded with health-boosting minerals.
7
Justin’s Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Squeeze Packs
We hear chocolate cravings can hit pretty hard (not that we would know firsthand or anything…). When they do, grab one of these portable packs. They’re filled with the creamiest, chocolatiest hazelnut spread we’ve tasted—and the convenient squeeze pack makes it mess-free, no spoon required. Dip berries into it, or just squeeze it right into your mouth; we wouldn’t judge. If anyone balks, just let them know that hazelnuts have more folate than any other tree nut (so there).
8
Late July Organic Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips, Purple Corn
Back away from the nachos. Instead, reach for a handful of these bright chips, made from an antioxidant-rich type of heirloom Andean corn. They’re still chips, so portion size is key—but these organic, gluten free crunchers are rich in anthocyanins, the purple pigment thought to be health boosting and protective.