Thanks to the Paleo/primal community, it seems like new jerkies are hitting the market all the time. We like this one in particular for a few reasons: The beef is 100% grass-fed (and the turkey is free-range, if you prefer that), it's sweetened only with pineapple juice and honey, it isn't a sodium bomb, and did we mention that it tastes really good? With 12 grams of protein per ounce, it will keep you going.