This Sparkling Peach Sangria Recipe Is Just What Your Brunch Needs

Sipping a refreshing, fruity cocktail is one of summer's great pleasures. But the excess sugar in many drinks can leave you feeling less than energetic, not to mention hung over the next day. That why we created this easy, healthy sangria recipe that uses a small amount of raw honey in place of traditional simple syrup, so you avoid the crash. It's great for summer parties because it's make-ahead, bubbly, and festive—showcasing fresh and in-season-right-now peaches.

Healthier Sparkling Peach Sangria

Serves: 6

3 ripe peaches

1 cup brandy

¼ cup honey

Pinch of salt

1 250ml bottle dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc

Sparkling water, chilled

Peel, halve, pit and slice peaches (a serrated peeler is easiest). Combine brandy, honey, and salt in a large pitcher; whisk until well combined. Add peach slices, then wine. Stir. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 2 days. Using a slotted spoon, place some of the peach slices in 6 glasses. Pour sangria mixture over. Top off with sparkling water and serve right away.

Note: If you prefer your sangria on the sweeter side, use a sweeter wine. Pinot Grigio will make the sangria a bit sweeter and add a citrusy note; a Riesling will make it even sweeter.