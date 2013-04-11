5 Healthy Sandwich Recipes From Around the Web

Even for the most creative cooks and foodies, putting together a healthy and interesting lunch day after day can be a challenge. Sandwiches are the ideal lunch food (quick, balanced, healthy, perfect for multitasking, etc.) but they're just so darn boring. This week, we hunted around the Internet and found some truly inventive solutions to the eternal sandwich conundrum. Go way beyond the basic turkey sandwich or PB & J with these healthy sandwich recipes.



Joyce / Cook Snap Savour

Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Sandwich (via Cook Snap Savour)

Finally, a vegetarian lunch option that doesn't involve a pile of iceberg lettuce and American cheese on a bun. This sophisticated meat-free sandwich is the perfect combination of hearty (whole-grain bread), fresh (goat cheese), spicy (arugula), and sweet (roasted beets). Yum!

The Comfort of Cooking

Sonoma Chicken Salad Sandwich (via The Comfort of Cooking)

This chicken salad is recipe much healthier than the deli version, but that doesn't mean it's lighter on flavor. Pecans, cranberries, parmesan cheese, and a super-flavorful yogurt-based dressing make this sandwich a tasty and wholesome lunch. Use whole-wheat bread or rolls to get even more goodness with each bite.

Nicole / A Dash of Compassion

Raw Ice Cream Sandwich (via A Dash of Compassion)

Hey, who said all sandwiches are savory? These vegan, raw "ice cream" sandwiches are filled with avocado, not dairy. The recipe includes info for making mint and chocolate flavors — which would you pick?

Kathy / Healthy Happy Life

Crispy Tofu Sandwich with Sweet Potato-Pumpkin Spread (via Healthy Happy Life)

In the words of Greatist's Health Editor, "I don't even like tofu but I want this sandwich!" This hearty, flavorful meal shows off how vegan food can be interesting, appealing, and really colorful, too.



Mike / Verses from My Kitchen

Toasted Breakfast Bagel Sandwich (via Verses from My Kitchen)

The classic bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel gets a classy makeover with this healthy breakfast recipe. Arugula and prosciutto give this morning sandwich tons of depth and bright flavor.

This article originally appeared on Greatist.com