3 Healthy Popsicle Recipes

There’s nothing more refreshing than eating a popsicle to cool down on a hot summer’s day. Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got three healthy and delicious popsicle recipes to get you through the summer. From berries and basil to cucumber and mint to coconut and matcha, you won’t be able to get enough of these creative flavor combinations. Watch the video for the recipes and step-by-step demonstrations to learn how to make these frozen treats.

Mixed Berry-Basil Ice Pops

Ingredients

1 cup blueberries, picked over for stems (about 6 oz.)

1 cup raspberries (about 6 oz.)

1 cup sliced strawberries (about 5.5 oz.)

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Juice of ½ lemon (about 1½ Tbsp.)

⅓ cup maple syrup

Pinch of salt

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: You can strain the mixture through a fine-meshed sieve before freezing if the seeds bother you. The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 5 pops. Smaller molds will yield more pops.

Cucumber-Pineapple-Mint Ice Pops

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple chunks (about 6 oz.)

½ large English cucumber (about 8 oz.), peeled, seeded, chopped

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

Juice of ½ lemon (about 1½ Tbsp.)

Pinch of salt

¼ cup honey

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 4 pops. Smaller molds will yield more pops.

Coconut-Matcha Ice Pops

Ingredients

1 13.5-oz. can coconut milk

1 Tbsp. matcha powder

¼ to ⅓ cup honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Start with ¼ cup honey; taste and see if more is needed. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 4 pops. Smaller molds will yield you more pops.