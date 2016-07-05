These Cucumber-Pineapple-Mint Ice Pops Will Be Your Favorite Summer Treat

We're not going to lie: We love dessert. And we especially love it when it's not only delicious, but also good for you.

That's why we're obsessed with this healthy popsicle recipe. (Not to mention the cute push-up molds—aren't they great? Get yours here.) The ice pops are made with pineapple (which is loaded with vitamin C and the metabolism-boosting mineral manganese), refreshing and digestion-promoting fresh mint, and, best of all, hydrating and disease-fighting cucumber.

If you're thinking, What? Cucumber in an ice pop?, we say, "Why not?" We already love cucumber in granita, and even in a cocktail. Give these a try!

Cucumber-Pineapple-Mint Popsicles

Yield: 2 cups mix

1 cup pineapple chunks (about 6 oz.)

½ large English cucumber (about 8 oz.), peeled, seeded, chopped

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

Juice of ½ lemon (about 1½ Tbsp.)

Pinch of salt

¼ cup honey

Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 4 pops. Smaller molds will yield more pops.