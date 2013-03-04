20 Healthy Meals for Dinner That Are Perfect for Weeknights
20 easy, tasty, super nutritious dinners
Does mealtime often get taken over by nutrition villains (tons of calories, loads of saturated fat, and excess sodium)? Take back the dinner hour: We’ve created 20 great-tasting meals with real nutritional punch. These recipes are both high in filling fiber and low in saturated fat. Not to mention, each recipe puts a premium on antioxidant-rich produce—with veggies and herbs and spices to boost flavor (but not calories). Try one of these supercharged dinners tonight!
Grilled Pesto Pizzas
Brighten up same-old cheese pizza with fresh veggies that everyone in the family will love. Who says pizza can't be healthy?
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)
- 1 small garlic clove, smashed
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 5 ounces arugula (about 6 1⁄2 cups)
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp., extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 (16-oz.) pkg. fresh whole-wheat pizza dough
- 10 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
- 2 small summer squash (such as zucchini and yellow squash; 12 oz. total), thinly sliced
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Calories: 521
Try this recipe: Grilled Pesto Pizzas
Sweet-and-Sour Cauliflower With Chicken
This dish boasts all the flavor of the takeout Chinese version but with fresher veggies and no greasy fried chicken.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked long-grain brown rice
- 3 tablespoons no-salt-added ketchup
- 3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 pound cauliflower florets (about 4 cups)
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 1 large red bell pepper, sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1 cup snow peas, halved diagonally
- 1/4 cup sliced scallions
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)
Calories: 404
Try this recipe: Sweet-and-Sour Cauliflower with Chicken
Cauliflower and Mushroom Tacos
Mix things up with these vegetarian-friendly tacos that have all the flavor without the meat or chicken.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup very thinly sliced red onion
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 cup dark Mexican beer (such as Negra Modelo)
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 12 ounces cauliflower florets (from 1 head)
- 6 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 8 (6-in.) corn tortillas, warmed
- Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and diced avocado, for garnish
- Lime wedges, for serving
Calories: 237
Try this recipe: Cauliflower And Mushroom Tacos
Kimchi Soba Bowls
This tasty Asian-inspired dish contains kimchi, which is great for digestion and may help support the immune system.
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces uncooked soba noodles
- 1 (8-oz.) pkg. tempeh
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chile paste)
- 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup sesame oil, divided
- 6 ounces baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
- 1 cup vegetarian kimchi
- 4 soft-cooked eggs, peeled and halved lengthwise
Calories: 532
Try this recipe: Kimchi Soba Bowls
Harissa Shakshuka With Spinach & Chickpeas
This flavorful Israeli-inspired dish makes a filling lunch or dinner, and can be a great savory addition to a brunch spread.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup sliced yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
- 2 cups lower-sodium marinara sauce
- 2 tablespoons mild or hot harissa
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 (15-oz.) can no salt added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 (6-oz.) pkg. fresh baby spinach (about 9 cups
- 6 large eggs
- 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from one lemon)
- Fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Calories: 276
Try this recipe: Harissa Shakshuka With Spinach & Chickpeas
Veggie Enchiladas With Creamy Poblano Sauce
Get your Mexican-food fix with tasty enchiladas that are vegetarian-friendly and perfect for a cozy night in.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 2 cups seeded and chopped poblano peppers (about 3 medium)
- 2 cups sliced yellow onion
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 cup cilantro leaves, divided
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- Cooking spray
- 1 cup sliced yellow bell pepper
- 1 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced
- 1 (15-ounce) can unsalted pinto beans, drained and rinsed, coarsely mashed
- 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), divided
- 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
Calories: 481
Try this recipe: Veggie Enchiladas With Creamy Poblano Sauce
Cauliflower and Chicken Larb
This fresh Southeast Asian dish is the perfect light, low-carb solution to your weeknight dinner routine.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium head Napa cabbage
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons Asian-style fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1/2 cup minced shallots
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 1/2 tablespoon chopped lemongrass
- 1 1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
- 12 ounces ground chicken
- 1 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh or frozen cauliflower rice
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, divided
- 1/2 cup sliced mint leaves
Calories: 342
Try this recipe: Cauliflower and Chicken Larb
Chard and Mushroom Butternut Noodles
Swap out your usual pasta dinner for the veggie version—trust us, you won't even miss the spaghetti.
Ingredients:
- 8 cups spiralized butternut squash (1¼ lb.)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons chopped roasted hazelnuts
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice, divided
- 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (about ¾ cup), divided
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, divided
- 1 pound sliced fresh cremini mushrooms
- 8 cups chopped fresh Swiss chard (from 1 [6-oz.] bunch)
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Calories: 299
Try this recipe: Chard and Mushroom Butternut Noodles
Grilled Chicken With Mole Black Beans
Smoky, spicy black beans are the star of this show; they deliver deep flavor without excess effort.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (8 thighs)
- 2 tablespoons ancho chili powder, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- Cooking spray
- 1 (4-oz.) bunch scallions, trimmed
- 1 tablespoon , plus 1½ tsp. olive oil, divided
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)
- 3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 (15-oz.) cans no salt added black beans
- 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon instant espresso granules
- 1 1/2 tablespoon plus 1½ tsp. red wine vinegar, divided
- 1 cup very thinly sliced radishes (about 8 oz.)
- 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
Calories: 534
Try this recipe: Grilled Chicken with Mole Black Beans
Sausage and Kale Baked Pasta Alfredo
We dialed back the sausage, boosted the veg way up, and swapped in whole-grain noodles for a dish that’s so good, you’ll wonder why you ever made baked pasta any other way.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces uncooked whole-wheat penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 ounces mild Italian turkey sausage, casings removed
- 1 (8-oz.) pkg. sliced button mushrooms
- 8 ounces baby kale
- 1 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 4 cups)
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, shredded (about 1/3 cup)
- 4 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), divided
- Cooking spray
Calories: 401
Try this recipe: Salsa and Kale Baked Pasta Alfredo
Red Lentil Curry Soup
Your slow cooker takes all the hard work out of this light yet filling dish.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 3 large garlic cloves, minced
- 6 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth
- 1 (14 1/2-oz.) can no salt added fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 1/2 cups dried red lentils
- 2 small Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1 (6-oz.) pkg. baby spinach
- 1/4 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Calories: 280
Try this recipe: Red Lentil Curry Soup
Mushroom-Barley Risotto
Risotto lovers, you'll want to make this healthy alternative to the classic rice dish every night of the week.
Ingredients:
- 7 cups unsalted vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cups (6 oz.) sliced fresh shiitake mushroom caps
- 3 cups (6 oz.) sliced fresh cremini mushrooms
- 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 5 medium garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 1/4 cup uncooked hulled barley
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 ounces fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Calories: 302
Try this recipe: Mushroom-Barley Risotto
Chicken, Butternut Squash, and Barley Skillet Dinner
This one-pot dinner is simple and satisfying. Onions and yogurt mean you get both pre- and probiotics in one meal.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion
- 6 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 cups precut butternut squash (10 oz.)
- 1 1/2 cups uncooked pearled barley
- 2 cups unsalted chicken stock
- 1 15-oz. can no salt added diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 15-oz. can no salt added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1/3 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup chopped toasted, unsalted almonds
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
Calories: 552
Try this recipe: Chicken, Butternut Squash, and Barley Skillet Dinner
Roasted Sweet Potato Quesadillas
Healthy quesadillas, need we say more? It's a nutritious twist on your favorite cheesy indulgence.
Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces
- 1 medium red onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 poblano chiles, seeded and cut into 1/2-in. pieces
- 2 parsnips, peeled and sliced into 1/4-in.-thick half-moons
- 2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 4 8-in. whole-wheat flour tortillas
- 4 ounces pepper jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
- 2 cups packed baby arugula
- 1 cup thinly sliced radishes
- 1/2 cup plain 1% low-fat Greek yogurt
Calories: 485
Try this recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato Quesadillas
Avocado and Watercress Salad
Every bite of this colorful and summery salad will energize you.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons tarragon or white wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 cups coarsely chopped watercress
- 1 cup shelled frozen edamame, cooked according to package directions
- 4 cups hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered
- 2 large ripe avocados, chopped
- 3/4 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup pitted green olives (such as Castelvetrano), halved lengthwise
- 1/2 cup chopped pistachios
Calories: 472
Try this recipe: Avocado and Watercress Salad
Lemon Chicken With White & Green Beans
Simple and classic, this chicken dinner is filled with protein and will be a total crowd pleaser.
Ingredients:
- 4 (6-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 3/4 cup lower-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 8 ounces haricots verts (French green beans)
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons drained capers
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Calories: 378
Try this recipe: Lemon Chicken With White & Green Beans
Grilled Ratatouille
A vibrant vegetarian main or hearty side, this ratatouille is a delicious vehicle for your farmers market bounty. It would also be a hit over farro or whole-wheat pasta.
Ingredients:
- 2 medium garlic cloves, divided
- 1 1/2 pints multicolored cherry tomatoes (about 1 lb.), halved
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- Canola oil, for grill grates
- 1 medium-size eggplant, sliced crosswise into 1/2-in.-thick rounds
- 2 small zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slabs
- 2 small yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slabs
- 1 medium-size red onion, sliced crosswise into 1/2-in.-thick rounds
- 1 small red bell pepper, halved lengthwise, gently pressed to flatten
- 3 (1/2-in. thick) sourdough bread slices
- 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 3 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1 cup torn fresh basil, plus more leaves for garnish
- 1/3 cup chopped toasted skinless almonds
Calories: 355
Try this recipe: Grilled Ratatouille
Broccoli and Miso Quinoa Salad
Who knew a vegan salad could be so protein-rich? Credit the quinoa, peanuts, and tempeh. This easy, filling salad makes the perfect entrée or side.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups water
- 3/4 cup uncooked red quinoa
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup finely chopped green cabbage
- 1 cup thinly sliced watermelon radishes
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons miso
- 5 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
- 1 (8-oz.) pkg. tempeh, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup roasted salted peanuts, chopped
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
Calories: 532
Try this recipe: Broccoli and Miso Quinoa Salad
Salmon With Mango-Watercress Salad
The sweet and salty flavor contrast is the perfect way to zest up a summer weeknight. Salmon is filled with healthy fats and protein.
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces fresh haricots verts (French green beans), trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 (6-oz.) skin-on salmon fillets
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 medium-size red Fresno chili, seeded and minced (2 tsp.)
- 4 cups watercress
- 3 cups thinly sliced mango or green papaya
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/3 cup chopped unsalted roasted peanuts
Calories: 521
Try this recipe: Salmon with Mango-Watercress Salad
Sausage & Kale Strata
This take on a classic casserole is hearty but won’t weigh you down. You'll get plenty of nutrients from the kale, and the turkey sausage is rich and flavorful but also lighter than pork sausage.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound mild or hot Italian turkey sausage, casings removed
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 2 (4-oz.) bunches Lacinato kale, stemmed and thinly sliced
- 2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 8 large eggs
- 1 (16-oz.) hearty whole-grain bread loaf, cut into 1-in. cubes
- Cooking spray
- 4 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), divided
Calories: 285
Try this recipe: Sausage and Kale Strata