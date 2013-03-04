This dish boasts all the flavor of the takeout Chinese version but with fresher veggies and no greasy fried chicken.

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked long-grain brown rice

3 tablespoons no-salt-added ketchup

3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 pound cauliflower florets (about 4 cups)

2 tablespoons canola oil

8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 large red bell pepper, sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 cup snow peas, halved diagonally

1/4 cup sliced scallions

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Calories: 404

Try this recipe: Sweet-and-Sour Cauliflower with Chicken