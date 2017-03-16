The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Healthy Meal Prep, According to Chefs

Pros reveal the genius tools ($40 and under!) they swear by that help them eat clean at home.
We get it: You want to cook more healthy meals at home, but dread all the prep work. Chopping, dicing, toasting, and roasting can take a lot of time. To help speed up the process (while still achieving the same delicious results), we reached out to culinary stars to find out what gadgets they use in their personal kitchens to infuse fresh flavors into their meals with ease. Here, four cook-light gadgets every kitchen needs, according to these top chefs.
1
OXO Spiralizer
This spiralizer is a staple in the kitchen of Seamus Mullen, chef and owner of Tertulia and El Colmado in New York City and author of Real Food Heals (out August 2017). The spiralizer comes with three blades that let you transform veggies into a variety of noodle shapes.
2
32-Ounce Mason Jars
"They are great for everything from making overnight oats to taking your smoothie to go," says Manuel Trevino, corporate executive chef of By Chloe in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles.
3
Cusinart Coffee Grinder
Use it to grind your own whole spices for brighter flavors, and you won't need salt, says Brad Farmerie, executive chef of the New York City restaurants Saxon & Parole and Michelin-starred Public.
4
Microplane Zester/Grater
The gadget helps you add healthy flavors. "It evenly minces garlic and ginger and zests citrus quickly," says Ali LaRaia, chef and cofounder of The Sosta in New York City.