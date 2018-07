Whole grains like farro, quinoa, and brown rice are staples in Giada De Laurentiis's home. Why? Not only are they delicious and healthy, they also are super-versatile and make meal prep a breeze. Over the weekend, Giada loves to whip up a big batch of farro, and then use it throughout the week with all types of toppings. Greens, goat cheese, and dried cherries are great bets. Take the 30-Day No Takeout Challenge, and you'll discover other ways to make grains an easy meal base.