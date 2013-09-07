Start with a whole-wheat crust then add one of these tasty topping combos. We used Fabulous Flats and baked them in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make them crispy. Each amazing pie is less than 200 calories per slice!

Power-Up Pie

Recharge in the most delicious way with spicy sausage, rich cheese, and fresh greens.

Ingredients: turkey sausage, pizza crust, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baby arugula

Calories: 169

Try this recipe: Spicy Turkey Sausage Pizza