Healthy Homemade Pizza Recipes

Updated February 14, 2021
Make your favorite comfort food better for you! With veggie-packed crusts, lick-the-spoon sauces, and creative toppings, these pies are deliciously different spins on your takeout classics. Try one of our suggested combos, or mix and match for pizzas that surprise and satisfy.

Soppressata-Burrata Pizza With Herbs

With creamy burrata and a fresh salad, this is what pizza dreams are made of.

Ingredients: dry yeast, maple syrup, white whole-wheat flour, peeled plum tomatoes, garlic, kosher salt, oregano, burrata cheese, soppressata, arugula, fresh parsley, lemon juice, olive oil

Calories: 341

Sausage, Fennel & Calabrian Chile Pizza

Spaghetti squash is mild, but spiced up with lemon zest and Calabrian chiles.

Ingredients: Italian turkey sausage, fennel, Calabrian chiles, lemon zest, spaghetti squash strands, egg, part-skim mozzarella cheese, pecorino Romano cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, thyme, basil, rosemary

Calories: 340

Green Goddess Pizza

Between the cheese, almonds, and cruciferous veggies, the dish delivers a hefty dose of calcium as well as other nutrients.

Ingredients: riced cauliflower, riced broccoli, Swiss cheese, eggs, kale, garlic, Parmesan cheese, roasted almonds, lemon juice, kosher salt, black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, asparagus, zucchini, part-skim mozzarella cheese, green peas, fresh mint, toasted pine nuts

Calories: 344

Mushroom & Artichoke Pizza

Roasted garlic and creamy nuts create a decadent, umami-packed dish.

Ingredients: mushrooms, scallions, artichoke hearts, Gruyère cheese, fresh thyme, sweet potato, potato, egg, garlic, raw cashews, nutritional yeast, extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar, kosher salt

Calories: 495

Mexican Corn Skillet Pizza

Crispy flatbread makes the perfect base for the smoky chipotle sauce and charred corn.

Ingredients: chickpea flour, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, chipotle chile, adobo sauce, kosher salt, corn, poblano chile, Monterey Jack cheese, Cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, cilantro, lime

Calories: 356

The best pizza ever

Start with a whole-wheat crust then add one of these tasty topping combos. We used Fabulous Flats and baked them in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make them crispy. Each amazing pie is less than 200 calories per slice!

Power-Up Pie

Recharge in the most delicious way with spicy sausage, rich cheese, and fresh greens.

Ingredients: turkey sausage, pizza crust, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baby arugula

Calories: 169

Try this recipe: Spicy Turkey Sausage Pizza

A Sweet Slice

This pizza—topped with pear, pecans, and goat cheese—will satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients: pizza crust, red pear, goat cheese, pecans, red onion, fig or balsamic vinegar

Calories: 133

Try this recipe: Pear, Pecan and Goat Cheese Pizza

Comfort-Food Pie

This hearty pie has chicken sausage and thinly slicednew potatoes.

Ingredients: pizza crust, new potatoes, picy chicken sausage, fontina cheese, rosemary

Calories: 168

Try this recipe: Chicken Sausage and Potato Pizza

The Healthy Indulgence

Smoked Gouda, wild mushrooms, and squash team up for this eclectic treat.

Ingredients: wild mushrooms, pizza crust, acorn squash, olive oil, smoked Gouda, sage

Calories: 156

Try this recipe: Mushroom, Squash and Smoked Gouda Pizza

Instant Get-Together

Don’t fuss with a four-course meal: Make this shrimp-topped pie, and serve it with a salad and a bottle of pinot grigio.

Ingredients: frozen shrimp, pizza crust, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 161

Try this recipe: Shrimp and Garlic Pizza

For Cheese Lovers

You’ll fall for the sophisticated blend of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan on this flavorful pie.

Ingredients: pizza crust, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, thyme, truffle or extra-virgin olive oil

Calories: 180

Try this recipe: Three Cheese Pizza

So-Slimming Slice

Low-cal veggies star on this spa-like pizza. Shavings of good Parmesan add just enough of a salty bite.

Ingredients: asparagus, pizza crust, zucchini, olive oil, lemon juice, thyme, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 142

Try this recipe: Asparagus and Zucchini Pizza

