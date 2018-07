Healthy holiday swap: Sprouted bread or grain stuffing

Stuffing makes a Thanksgiving turkey extra special, but that doesn’t mean the filler has to contain nutrition-devoid white bread, a refined, simple carbohydrate that can spike your blood sugar levels, since it contains added sugar. Roosevelt suggests substituting that Wonder Bread for a sprouted, whole-grain loaf when making your turkey day stuffing. “Sprouted grains can be easier to digest,” she says. Plus they contain more good-for-you nutrients, such as zinc, calcium, and iron.

Like Roosevelt, Health food editor Beth Lipton suggests rethinking your turkey stuffing. “Take out the bread entirely and use grains instead,” she says. Try quinoa, couscous, or farro-based stuffing to cut down on cholesterol, saturated fat, and empty carbohydrates. When these grains are blended with all the other stuffing ingredients, you won’t even be able to taste the difference between the traditional and your healthified version.