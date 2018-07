Try this recipe: Smoky Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili

Nothing says "comfort food" like a warm bowl of chili. And with this ground turkey chili recipe, you won’t feel guilty about indulging—it’s loaded with sweet potatoes, fiber-rich beans, and protein-packed turkey to keep you feeling full for longer.

Ingredients: Olive oil, ground turkey, red onion, green bell peppers, garlic, sweet potato, canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, tomato paste, Belgian white ale (such as Blue Moon), unsalted chicken broth, low-sodium red kidney beans, kosher salt, smoked paprika, cider vinegar

Calories: 261