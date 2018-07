Summer is the perfect time for seafood-heavy meals that leave you feeling light. These super simple tacos are made from quick-to-cook tilapia and a fresh homemade cabbage slaw. A healthy dose of fresh-squeezed lime, savory cilantro, and a subtle kick of chili make for a flavorful dish. Watch the video from MyRecipes.com to learn how to prepare the ingredients, then wrap them up in corn tortillas and enjoy.

