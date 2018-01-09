10 Nutritionists and Health Editors Share What They Actually Eat for Dessert

Because little indulgences are totally part of a healthy diet.
So you’re off to a good start with your New Year's resolution to eat healthier! But nine days in, your dessert cravings are getting stronger ... and harder to ignore. The good news? It's totally okay to appease your sweet tooth time to time, experts say; and in fact, doing so may help you stay on track with your goals: "I find that when little indulgences like chocolate are allowed, it makes it that much easier to stick to healthy meals," says Brooke Alpert, RD, author of The Diet Detox. Here, nutritionists and Health editors share the sweet treats they enjoy (in moderation, of course).
1
Ginger-Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Balls
“I have a small sweet treat maybe a few times a week. My go-to lately has been ginger-cinnamon dark chocolate balls. Ginger, cinnamon, and dark chocolate are all potent sources of antioxidants. Ginger and cinnamon are also immune supporters and anti-inflammatory metabolic boosters. Tahini—made from ground sesame seeds—provides copper, manganese, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, selenium, and thiamine. A two tablespoon portion also packs 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. So, in a nutshell I'm taking in some key nutrients while I satisfy my sweet tooth. They're also easy to make and don't require baking.”
—Cynthia Sass, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor
Try Sass' recipe: Ginger-Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Balls
2
Homemade Fro-Yo
“My family's go-to 'healthier' dessert is homemade frozen yogurt. The beauty is in the ability to include fresh fruits, high-protein Greek yogurt, almond milk with healthy fats, and reduce the sugar content. One summer we resolved to make a different kind every week! It was super fun. Our favorites so far include Dreamsicle flavor, which uses orange juice concentrate for a vitamin boost, fresh strawberry with real vanilla bean, and peanut butter with dark chocolate chips.”
—Jennifer Bowers, PhD, RD, a dietitian based in Arizona
Try this recipe: 4-Ingredient Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
3
Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
“My go-to dessert is a homemade chocolate chip cookie, which I love because it reminds me of simpler times when my mom would have cookies waiting for me after school. Plus they just taste delicious! I make a batch of these cookies about once a month. While cookies in general are not a health food, our recipe includes real, whole ingredients that we feel good about, as well as dark chocolate chips for a boost of antioxidants. When the cookies run out, I treat myself to a piece of dark chocolate almost everyday!”
—Megan Roosevelt, RDN, founder of HealthyGroceryGirl.com
Try Roosevelt's recipe: Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
4
Microwaved Banana With Cinnamon, Dark Chocolate Chips, or Almond Butter
“If I’m trying to keep things healthy but am craving something sweet, a microwaved banana is my go-to. I simply heat it up for about 25 seconds, then top it with dark chocolate chips, cinnamon, or a drizzle of almond butter. I swear it tastes like bananas foster, even without all the butter, brown sugar, and rum.”
—Anthea Levi, assistant editor at Health
5
Hu Kitchen Chocolate Bars
“I'm a chocolate addict! I have dark chocolate in some form almost every single day. I also allow my clients to have a portion of dark chocolate daily as long as it's 70% cocoa or higher, and only a 1-ounce serving size. I’m currently obsessed with Hu Kitchen chocolate bars and always keep some in my office fridge to have with a decaf coffee in the afternoon. Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants and the fats help prevent a blood sugar spike. So it's really the perfect sweet treat!”
—Brooke Alpert, RD, author of The Diet Detox
To buy: $45 for a pack of 6, amazon.com
6
Chocolate Covered Bananas
The key to making chocolate covered bananas healthy is to use a chocolate that is a minimum of 60% cocoa. The higher the cocoa, the more flavonoids you’ll get. These phytochemicals may help lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation. Plus, the higher the percent of cocoa, the less sugar in in the chocolate. And, making the chocolate covered bananas or banana bites is a delicious activity. When the chocolate is still warm on the banana, you can roll the banana in toasted oats, peanuts, shaved coconut, or even your favorite cereal.”
—Libby Mills, RD, Nutrition and Cooking Coach
Try Mills' recipe: Chocolate Covered Bananas
7
Greek Yogurt Bowl With Berries, Nuts, and Other Toppings
“Take about a half cup or so of 2% Greek yogurt (I like Fage). Top with fresh berries (such as raspberries, blackberries, blueberries) if in season; if they’re out of season, frozen versions work well, just microwave them for about 30 seconds to warm them up a little. Add some nuts (walnuts or almonds) and finish off with some extra sweetness, such as a drizzle of honey or some dark chocolate chips or some maple granola (or all three!).”
—Michael Gollust, research editor at Health
8
Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers
“For me, nothing beats a couple handfuls of sour gummy worms. The tart flavor combined with the soft and chewy texture makes for the perfect night cap when I’m craving something sweet.”
—Julia Naftulin, assistant digital editor at Health
To buy: $17 for a pack of 2, amazon.com
9
Frozen Grapes
“When I want to crush a sweet craving with something healthy, I go for frozen grapes. I keep a stash in the freezer. They are a sweet treat and natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols. Since they are frozen it takes longer to eat them, which may help my sweet tooth pass. I probably have them a couple times a week and will occasionally coat them in vanilla Greek yogurt for a cool and creamy treat, or blend them for a bit of sorbet effect. Three quarters of a cup of grapes has just 90 calories.”
—Marisa Moore, RDN, nutritionist based in Atlanta
10
Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
“These are the perfect mix of sweet and salty, and thanks to the fat in peanuts, just one or two can feel totally satisfying. Since they’ve got a fair amount of sugar, I try to stick to enjoying a couple of them two or three times a week.”
—Sarah Klein, senior editor at Health
To buy: $12, amazon.com