These 3 Simple Dessert Recipes Are All Rich in Protein

If you've got a sweet tooth, you're going to love Arman Liew. He is the author of Clean Sweets: Simple, High-Protein Desserts for One ($22; amazon.com), a collection of decadent treats packed with nutrients, and made with ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. And because Liew himself is all too familiar with the siren call of sweets, he's designed each recipe to make just one or two satisfying servings, so you won't be tempted to reach for more. Here are three of our favorites, including banana cheesecake breakfast pudding, chocolate Greek yogurt pancakes, and raspberry mouse with a coconut flour crust.

Banana Cheesecake Breakfast Pudding

Serves: 1

1 cup full-fat cottage cheese (dairy-free, if necessary)

1 medium banana, frozen

½ cup milk of choice

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 to 2 Tbsp. of maple syrup

1 Tbsp. coconut flour or gluten-free rolled oats (optional)

In a high-speed blender, combine all the ingredients until a thick pudding texture remains. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and enjoy! For a very thick pudding, add coconut flour or rolled oats to the blender. For an even thicker pudding, refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes or so.

Chocolate Greek Yogurt Pancakes

Serves: 1

For the pancakes:

½ cup gluten-free oat flour (can substitute with whole wheat, all-purpose, or white flour)

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. sea salt

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 large egg

3/4 cup vanilla Greek yogurt (dairy-free, if necessary)

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

For the Greek yogurt chocolate sauce:

2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

Milk of choice, as needed

In a mixing bowl, add the oat flour, baking soda, sea salt, and cocoa powder and mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg, Greek yogurt, and vanilla extract until well-combined. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and stir until fully combined. The batter should be very thick. Heat a lightly greased frying pan on medium heat. One the pan is hot, spoon the batter onto it, making pancake shapes. When the edges start to bubble, flip the pancakes and cook until both sides are lightly golden. Once all the pancakes are cooked, in a bowl, make the chocolate sauce by combining the yogurt, cocoa butter, and pure maple syrup and mixing well until fully combined. If the sauce is too thick, add a dash of milk. Layer the pancakes with the frosting and enjoy.

Raspberry Mousse With Coconut Flour Crust

Serves: 1

For the crust:

1 Tbsp. coconut flour

1 Tbsp. almond flour

1 Tbsp. nut butter of choice

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

Milk, as needed (dairy-free, if necessary)

For the raspberry mousse:

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup full-fat cottage cheese (dairy-free, if necessary)

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

1 to 2 Tbsp. coconut palm sugar

2 Tbsp. raspberries, divided

1 Tbsp. coconut flour

In a small bowl, add all the crust ingredients except for the milk. Mix until a crumbly texture remains. Slowly add your milk of choice until a thick batter is formed. Transfer the batter to a cereal bowl or tall glass and set it aside. In a blender, add all the mousse ingredients and blend until fully immersed and smooth. Pour the blended mixture into the cereal bowl or glass, top with the rest of the raspberries and enjoy.

From CLEAN SWEETS by Arman Liew. Copyright @2017 by Arman Liew. Reprinted by permission of The Countryman Press, an imprint of W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.