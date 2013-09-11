Healthy Cookie Recipe Round-Up

Craving something sweet? Perhaps a cookie? Well, look no further! Here's a tasty round-up of some of my favorite (ever) cookie recipes. From gluten- and egg-free to no-bake varieties, there's a cookie for everyone!
All of these cookies are made with wholesome ingredients, so you can fully indulge without guilt. Go ahead and have a cookie--or two!
Clockwise from top left:
- No-Bake Almond Joy Cookies: Made with shredded coconut, coconut butter, honey, and chocolate chips, you can whip up these cookies in a matter of minutes. The combination of flavors reminds me of an Almond Joy candy bar!
- Gluten-Free Carrot Cake Cookies: These cookies are moist and soft with raisins, walnuts, and shredded coconut throughout, just like a real piece of carrot cake.
- Cranberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies: White chocolate chips, dried cranberries, honey, and almond flour combine for a seriously delectable treat. These are some of the best (gluten-free) cookies I’ve ever eaten!
- Gluten- and Egg-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies: Even with dietary restrictions, everyone should be able to enjoy a warm chocolate chip cookie. This recipe is definitely a winner!
