How to Make Healthier Chicken Salad

Here’s a delicious way to incorporate protein and veggies into one easy meal that's perfect for when you’re running from work to an evening event. This easy-to-make, two-ingredient recipe for chicken salad replaces the classic binding ingredient, mayonnaise, with one of our favorite superfoods: avocado. Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration. It will definitely satisfy your hunger while giving you a dose of healthy nutrients at the same time.

Ingredients

1 cooked chicken breast, chopped

1 avocado, mashed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Combine chopped chicken and avocado in a bowl.

2. Gently mash the avocado into the chopped chicken.

3. Add salt and pepper, to taste.