Beat the Heat With These Homemade 4-Ingredient Coconut-Matcha Ice Pops

We don't have to tell you how trendy coconut is, in its many forms. Coconut oil shows up in everything from beauty treatments to lattes, and we love coconut water in a cocktail. We decided to make coconut milk the base in this decidedly grown-up, healthy popsicle, and added matcha to give it a cool flavor and loads of nutrients. If you've ever had green tea ice cream, this is the ice pop version of that, minus the dairy and refined sugar.

Coconut-Matcha Popsicles

Yield: 2 cups mix

1 13.5-oz. can coconut milk

1 Tbsp. matcha powder

¼ to 1/3 cup honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Start with ¼ cup honey; taste and see if more is needed. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 4 pops. Smaller molds will yield you more pops.