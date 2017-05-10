5 Health Benefits of Pomegranate

They can be a pain to open, but pomegranate seeds have superpowers when it comes to your health. Curious what makes the juicy, brightly-colored seeds so good for you? In this video, we’re highlighting five reasons you should add more pomegranate seeds to your plate (or beauty routine) ASAP. Here’s a pro tip before you start loading up on the stuff: Pomegranate tends to be at its best between September and February, so it’s ideal to reach for the juicy fruit during the cooler months.

They’re packed with antioxidants: Pomegranates are full of potent antioxidants such as polyphenols and anthocyanins, which are also present in red wine. These good-for-you compounds protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which may in turn lower your risk of developing harmful conditions like atherosclerosis (a buildup of plaque in the arteries) and cancer.

They may benefit your dental health: Small studies have shown that pomegranate juice can target bacteria in the mouth, so you suffer from less dental plaque.

They may soothe sore muscles: Early research suggests drinking pomegranate juice might help relieve muscle weakness and soreness in certain parts of the body, such as the elbow flexors.

They may lower bad cholesterol: Antioxidants help reduce the “bad” kind of cholesterol, called low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Since pomegranate juice contains more antioxidants than many other fruit juices, it’s thought that the dark red drink may help lower your cholesterol.

They keep you looking young: Turns out, pomegranates aren’t just for eating (or drinking). The tart fruit is also packed with anti-aging compounds that make it the perfect ingredient for a DIY exfoliating skin scrub.