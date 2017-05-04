7 Health Benefits of Grapefruit

Whether you love or hate the tart citrus fruit, there’s no denying that grapefruit is a great addition to your diet. Still, the pink food most likely packs way more health perks than you realize. For one thing, it may be one of the best weight-loss foods around. Not only is grapefruit incredibly low in calories (only 39 in a half!), but studies have also shown that people who eat half a fresh grapefruit or drink grapefruit juice before each meal may lose more weight than people who do not.

RELATED: 21 Things You Should Know About Grapefruit

But beyond the weight loss benefits, there are a slew of additional health perks you can gain from eating more of this pink superfruit. Grapefruit can help you stay hydrated (it’s 92% water), and may also pump up your immune system, help lower your cholesterol, and even reduce your risk of certain cancers.

RELATED: 9 Surprising Health Benefits of Citrus Fruit

And while it’s been named one of our best foods to eat for breakfast, you don’t need to reserve grapefruit just for your mornings. Like other varieties of citrus, grapefruit is super portable and can be eaten at any meal or as an afternoon snack. Watch this video to learn more about the benefits of grapefruit.