Happy National Drink Wine Day!

Cheers to National Drink Wine Day (and a happy President's Day)!

Yes, you read right. There is an entire day is devoted to those alcohol-containing red or white libations made from grapes.

And, you don’t have to feel guilty about partaking in the celebrations. Alcohol, in small amounts, is thought to be good for your heart!

Red wine also contains antioxidants, such as resveratol, which may have an added benefit for your heart, the Mayo Clinic suggests.

Just remember not to go overboard. Drink slow and savor the day! (The recommended alcohol intake is no more than one drink a day for women and two for men, and only for people who don't have health problems that would make it unsafe.)

Pair your wine with a cheese appetizer, like Baked Brie or use it as an ingredient to make a satisfying dinner, like this Linguine With White Clam Sauce. And, if you'd rather skip to dessert, wine also goes well with chocolate. Try this Chocolate Fudge Pie or Chocolate Bonbon Bombes.

