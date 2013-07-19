Happy (Guilt-Free) National Ice Cream Day!

Baby, it’s hot outside. These 90+ degree days have us craving a big scoop of ice cream, so it’s fitting that July is National Ice Cream Month, and this Sunday, July 21st, is National Ice Cream Day.

Yes, you read that right; there is a month and a day dedicated to celebrating ice cream. President Ronald Regan proclaimed July National Ice Cream Month, and the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day in 1984 to recognize the popular sweet treat and its positive economic impact on the United States economy. He asked Americans to celebrate the month and day with “appropriate ceremonies and activities,” so a scoop or two of your favorite store-bought or homemade ice cream is in order.

The amount and variety of packaged ice cream in the frozen food aisle is overwhelming, so we rounded up our favorite ice creams, yogurts, and sorbets that are tasty, healthy, and available around the country. (Two words for you: Mango Sorbet.) Our mouths are watering just looking at the pictures!

If DIY is more your thing, here are 5 healthy homemade ice cream recipes. Their unique flavors are light, refreshing, and full of calcium.

Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Ingredients: sugar, fresh lemon juice (about 10 lemons), half-and-half, whole milk, fat-free buttermilk

Calories: 130 per 1/2 cup

Try this recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream



Homemade Peach Ice Cream

Ingredients: evaporated fat-free milk, fat-free milk, calorie-free sweetener, egg substitute, almond extract, fresh or frozen peaches (about 2 medium peaches)

Calories: 58 per 1/2 cup

Try this recipe: Homemade Peach Ice Cream



Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Ingredients: 2% reduced-fat milk, bottled Key lime juice, whipping cream, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, salt, graham crackers, Key lime wedges

Calories: 317 per 3/4 cup

Try this recipe: Key Lime Pie Ice Cream



Banana Ice Cream

Ingredients: small frozen banana, 1% low-fat milk, chopped walnuts

Calories: 160 calories

Try this recipe: Banana Ice Cream



Warm Oranges in Sake Cream with Sesame Brittle

Ingredients: sugar, sesame seeds, sake, butter, brown sugar, heavy cream, orange sections (about 6 oranges), vanilla fat-free ice cream

Calories: 239 for a 1/2 cup sake cream, 1/2 cup ice cream, and 1/2 ounce brittle

Try this recipe: Warm Oranges in Sake Cream with Sesame Brittle

These recipes look gourmet and feel totally indulgent (without the extra calories and guilt!). If you can’t pass up on a trip to Ben & Jerry’s, Cold Stone Creamery, or Baskin-Robbins, opt for a small size and order a sorbet or frozen yogurt with fruit or nuts.

Happy National Ice Cream Day!