How to Make Healthy Berry Gummies With Just 5 Ingredients

By Beth Lipton
No matter how many brands of gummy vitamins come out, we still think of those squishy, sweet bites as treats. And since gummy candies are usually full of sugar, dyes, and other less than desirable ingredients, we tend to keep them in the once-in-a-great-while category.
Until now. Here's a way to enjoy a sweet-tart gummy candy that not only satisfies the desire for a chewy, fruity treat, but does it without the chemicals and sugar crash. Plus, they're easy to make and ready quick, so you can have them when the craving strikes. Kids love them, too.
Berry Gummies
Yield: About 20
1 generous cup berries (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries or a combo)
2/3 cup fresh lemon juice
3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey (more if berries are tart)
Pinch of salt
3 Tbsp. grass-fed gelatin (such as Great Lakes)
- Combine berries, lemon juice, maple syrup and salt in a saucepan. Place over medium-low heat and cook until berries have softened and mixture is simmering. (If berries are frozen, cook until thawed and soft.) Transfer mixture to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Taste and add additional sweetener if needed. If using raspberries and/or blackberries, strain through a fine-mesh sieve to remove hard seeds, then pour back into the blender.
- Allow the mixture to cool slightly. Add gelatin and blend until smooth. Pour into molds or a 9-inch square glass baking dish and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. If using a baking dish, cut into squares or cut out using cookie cutters. Store extras covered and refrigerated.