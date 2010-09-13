An Easy Tip for Packing Healthy Lunches

The average takeout lunch costs $10. If you buy every workday all year, that adds up to $2,400—enough money for a pretty nice vacation! If that's not enough to sway you to brown bag it, then consider this: 92% of restaurant meals contain too many calories, according to a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Giada has a smart tip that ensures you'll bring your own lunch every day: Make it the night before at the same time you're prepping dinner. You'll already have a messy kitchen and lots of food out, so it'll become a natural part of your routine.