4 Great Recipes for National Spaghetti Day



Melissa Punch

It's National Spaghetti Day! Though this beloved dish often gets a bad rap when it comes to dieting, when eaten in moderation and made with the right ingredients it can definitely be a nutritious meal.

If you keep a lid on portion sizes and use fresh ingredients, you can create a healthy and hearty dish that everyone in the family will love...even picky kids!

We've rounded up our favorite spaghetti recipes from across the site that won't break the calorie bank.

From healthier versions of classic spaghetti to more creative recipes, you won't have to ignore your pasta cravings. We suggest you try them all!

Simple Tomato Sauce with Pasta

Ingredients: tomatoes or can of whole tomatoes, olive oil, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, basil leaves, sugar, salt, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, spaghetti

Calories: 370

Try this recipe: Simple Tomato Sauce with Pasta

Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Ingredients: lean turkey meat, Parmesan cheese, parsley, whole wheat bread crumbs, egg, salt, pepper, olive oil, onion, garlic, tomatoes, pinto beans and whole wheat spaghetti.

Calories: 439

Try this recipe: Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti with Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto

Ingredients: whole wheat spaghetti, Swiss Chard, parsley, baby spinach, walnuts, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, salt, black pepper and eggs

Calories: 439

Try this recipe: Spaghetti with Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto

Zesty Zucchini Spaghetti

Ingredients: spaghetti, chipotle chiles, olive oil, garlic, shredded zucchini, salt, black pepper and Parmesan cheese

Calories:386

Try this recipe: Zesty Zucchini Spaghetti