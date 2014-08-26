Great Recipes for a Crowd
One-pot meals
Between the office parties and cocktail soirees, the shopping and wrapping, there are moments when you just want to connect with the people you love most. That's when you need simple, nourishing dishes, like these one-pot soups and stews. Each can easily be doubled to feed a crowd, and most come with toppings so folks can customize their bowls.
"Entertaining this way allows people to control portions and preferences," says Laura Pensiero, RD, owner of Gigi Hudson Valley, a restaurant, market, and catering company in Rhinebeck, New York.
Best part: It's serve yourself, so you can kick back and enjoy the night, too.
Duck and Noodle Soup
Ingredients
: Dried rice-stick noodles, beef broth, water, scallions, ginger, star anise, black peppercorns, salt, duck breast halves, black pepper, fresh mung bean sprouts
Calories: 416
Try this recipe: Duck and Noodle Soup
Thai Green Curry
Ingredients
: Green beans, carrots, green curry paste, light coconut milk, chicken broth, Asian fish sauce, brown sugar, sweet potato, chicken breasts, zucchini
Calories: 276
Cioppino (San Francisco-Style Fish Stew)
Ingredients
: Olive oil, red onions, fennel bulb, salt, garlic cloves, oregano, crushed red pepper, Turkish bay leaf, dry white wine, water, crushed tomatoes, mussels, pollock, shrimp, squid
Calories: 342
Hungarian Goulash
Ingredients
: Vegetable oil, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic cloves, salt, beef chuck, Hungarian paprika, flour, caraway seeds, beef broth, tomato paste, dill or parsley
Calories: 339
White Bean Chili
Ingredients
: Ground turkey, black pepper, vegetable oil, white onion, garlic clove, cumin, oregano, green chilies, white beans, chicken broth, milk, cornmeal
Calories: 456