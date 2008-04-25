Great New Find: Buzz-Free Wine Soda



By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD

From Health magazine

Do you want to kick back at lunchtime with a glass of your favorite vintage but need to stay sharp for an afternoon meeting? Vignette Wine Country Soda lets you do just that with their civilized and stylish new sparkling, booze-free soda.

They come in three delicious varieties: Chardonnay, Rosé, and Pinot Noir. The sodas contain 50 percent varietal grape juice and are a refreshing 130 calories. Find them at gourmet and specialty stores, or you can order them online at www.hellodelicious.com.