6 Grain-Free Granolas People Are Obsessed With Right Now

Healthy foodies are falling for these new granolas thanks in part to their gluten-free and paleo-friendly profile.
Granola is one of those so-called healthy products that tend to be more sugar bomb than superfood. That’s because the crunchy breakfast and snack staple is often loaded with calories, fat, and added sweeteners like honey or agave, which sound good for you but are still just sugar.
“You even need to be careful with granolas made from all real, whole food ingredients,” explains Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, nutritionist and author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean: The Diet. "Very often, the serving size is ¼ or ⅓ cup of granola (as opposed to ¾ cup or 1 cup of other breakfast cereals).” If you don’t stick to that paltry serving size, you may be shocked at how quickly the calories and sugar can add up.
Luckily you don’t need to ban granola from your cupboard. Instead, consider trying a grain-free granola made from nuts and seeds instead of oats. Healthy foodies are falling for grain-free granolas in part because of their gluten-free and paleo-friendly profile, but they offer other benefits as well.
“The perks of a grain-free granola are the good fats, fiber, protein, and plant nutrients of the nuts and seeds included,” explains Bazilian. “Dried fruits also offer vitamins and minerals, phytonutrients, fiber, and sweetness in a form that counts toward a fruit serving but is a bit more convenient and portable, thanks to a longer shelf life and the ability to be packed in your purse or stored in your glove compartment.”
Of course, grain-free granolas can have the same drawbacks as traditional granolas. They can be high in fat (though their fat typically comes from healthier sources) and may contain added sugars. That said, the right brand can be a smart choice. Grain-free granolas are also appealing if you're on a ketogenic diet (depending on the amount of dried fruit the granola contains), going low-carb, or just looking for a trendy nosh. Here are six grain-free granolas to try.
1
Paleonola Grain-Free Granola
Paleonola packs plenty of healthy fats thanks to a signature blend of nuts (think: pecans and almonds) and seeds (like pepitas, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds). Naturally sweet additions such as dried fruit and coconut make the mixture seriously satisfying, without weighing it down with tons of added sugar. This variety pack includes three flavors: original, chocolate, and maple pancake.
2
Wildway Grain Free Granola
Wildway’s soft and chewy granolas, which contain no wheat, corn, or oats, are paleo-friendly and sweetener-free. Sample the brand’s vegan flavors, like banana nut, apple cinnamon, and coconut cashew.
3
Kitchfix Honey Pecan Granola
This paleo granola from Kitchfix is perfect for people who love large clusters in their granola. Also nice: At 5 grams of protein per serving, the snack is sure to keep you satiated on the go.
4
Bubba’s Fine Foods Uber Chocolate UnGranola
Bubba’s Fine Foods’ tagline? “No oats. No joke.” That’s because the brand’s “ungranola” is made from grain-less ingredients like coconut, nuts, egg whites, and dark chocolate. Swoon.
5
Effi Foods Pecan & Pumpkin Chickpea Granola
Yep, you read that right—this granola is made from chickpeas. Perhaps even cooler: Effi Foods also adds probiotics to the mix, making the protein-rich snack good for your gut, too.
6
Purely Elizabeth Grain-Free Coconut Cashew Granola
Purely Elizabeth is known for its traditional granolas, but the brand also serves up grain-free alternatives, like this coconut cashew “granola” made from whole ingredients like almond flour, coconut flakes, and cashews. Sprinkle it on top of a smoothie or coconut ice cream for a gluten- and dairy-free treat.