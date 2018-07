14 Protein-Packed Grain Bowl Recipes

The recent meal-in-a-bowl foodie trend is here to stay. If you love the ease of assembling salads but are craving something a little heartier, grain bowls are for you. By combining a grain, protein, fresh produce, and nuts or seeds for crunch, these recipes are packed with nutritious ingredients that will keep you feeling full for hours. The best part? They're super-easy to prep ahead of time: You can get a head start on dinner by cooking the grains (quinoa, rice, bulgur wheat, and more) up to three days in advance. Let cool, then place in a container, cover, and refrigerate.

